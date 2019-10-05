Woolerton makes a fine start after switch to County Council

The new Leamington League season has had a faltering start due to teething problems with the league website which caused many matches to be postponed, writes Phil John.

In Division One, County Council A’s new signing, former Leamington men’s singles champion Mark Woolerton, was in sparkling form, winning his three as they beat Free Church C 7-3.

Paul Calloway chipped in with two, falling to Church junior Josh Yarrow who is embarking on his first top-flight campaign.

Chris Maiden also gained a double, losing to Yarrow’s coach Charlotte Spencer.

Church skipper Jeff Harris made his only appearance of the night in the doubles and steered Yarrow to success.

County Council B were also victors, seeing off St George’s B 6-4.

Simon Griew and Martyn Todd both nabbed braces and Nilton Green a single.

The doubles also went Council’s way.

In reply, Damon Fenton won twice with Ryan Stockham and Earl Sweeney posting singles.

Phoenix enjoyed a 7-3 win at home to Free Church B.

Callum Martin was their star with a treble and Taran Dhillon and Mark Rose provided good support with two apiece.

Nikit Sajiv collected two for Church and joined Tom Brocklehurst to take the doubles.

Newly promoted Flavels got off to a flying start against Free Church F in Division Two, triumphing 6-4.

Shivam Kapur won his three and Trevor Bradley claimed two, the pair combining for the doubles.

Church’s Emily Beasley was in fine form, winning two and just being squeezed out by Kapur 11-8 in the fifth.

Milly Green and Nick Ho both won a single after also moving up a division.

Free Church D fared better, pipping County Council C 6-4.

Eduardo Bolanos was a hat-trick hero and Tom Yarrow (2) and Guru Chandrasekhar (1) saw them over the line.

Mark Freeman (2) and Cliff Jackson (1) took a close doubles 11-6 in the fifth.

Whitnash A and Eathorpe A fought out a draw.

Paul Riman was undefeated for Whitnash and Greg Swan added two.

The villagers gained parity courtesy of Brian Hobill (2), Alex Boyd (1) and Pete Titmas (1), with Hobill and Titmas grabbing the doubles in five.

The biggest winners were relegated Nomads A who romped to an 8-2 success over Colebridge B.

Andy Davies and Paul Rowan took impressive trebles and the doubles and Tony Thomas won once, losing to Mike Evetts and Dean Hicks.

In Division Three, another relegated side, Nomads Enigmas, found the going easier, collecting all ten points against promoted Nomads Dragons with Andy Coonan, Andy Frearson and Malc Macfarlane using their experience to great effect.

Lillington Free Church I overcame County Council D thanks in no small part to new signing Stuart Mills who won his three. Dan Shaw won twice, losing to Steve Poole, and Saj Swamy added one. Poole (2) and Doug Lowe (1) replied and were unlucky to lose the doubles 13-11 in the fifth.

Eathorpe C were big winners in Division Four conceding just a point to Lillington Free Church K.

Jim Levack and Roger Palmer won their singles and John Ablett took two plus the doubles with Levack.

Mark Singleton staved off the whitewash.

Another clash between the two clubs ended in stalemate.

Free Church J collected their five through a Nick Darwen maximum. Nathan Jackson took one single and helped his skipper to the doubles. Eathorpe D responded with two wins for Shaun Martin and Paul Devall and a single from Sophie Cooper.

Rugby C edged out FISSC 3-2 in their Division A encounter.

Steve Fowler won his two and joined Grace Newman to take the doubles. Brian Marston and George Mudie won singles for the Farmers.

Free Church L got off to the best of starts in Division B with a 5-0 win over Ashorne C, Joe Shrimpton and Harvey Wilson doing the damage.

Another Church side, Free Church N, also got off to a flyer in their Division C derby against their P team. Sarah Costa and Morgan Page won all their singles 3-1 and enjoyed a straight-sets doubles win.

In Division D, Free Church Q took all five points on their visit to Eathorpe K, Matt Hayes and David Wedgbury using their experience against the villagers’ newcomers.

Free Church T pipped the other Eathorpe side, J 3-2. Ollie Endersby won two on his league debut and team-mate, James Delahaye, also a debutant, won once. David Hanson won one for Eathorpe and guided John Gymer to the doubles.

Finally, Free Church R grabbed a 3-2 win against Free Church S with Barney Holton winning his two and the doubles.