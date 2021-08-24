Your big weekly round-up of the local bowls results

.

LEAMINGTON

Royal Leamington Spa Bowls Reports

Royal Leamington Spa’s mixed match away at Coventry Avenue fell victim to the weather last weekend, but both men’s and ladies’ teams were in midweek action.

Away at Stratford in a 4-triples men’s match, Spa’s trio of Phil Davidson, David Turner and Greville Reader were always in control, only dropping shots on 3 ends on their way to a 19-4 win. Elsewhere though, Stratford were equally dominant on another rink and the other two games were very tight, making the final outcome difficult to predict. However, a storming finish saw Tom Head, Bill Claridge and Dick Williams take 14 unanswered shots on the final 4 ends to complete a 16-13 victory. Despite Stratford taking the other two rinks against Dave Turner (7-13) and Michael Edwards (6-24), Spa just edged the match overall, by 58 shots to 54.

In a 3-triples encounter away at Southam, ahead 41-25 with just 2 ends remaining, Spa ladies looked to be heading for a comfortable victory. However, Southam ladies had other ideas and 13 shots without reply nearly saw them snatch an unlikely win. In the end though, wins for Anita Cowdrill, Bonny Claridge and Jenny Wickens (18-9) and Chris Leigh, Jane Whyatt and Enid Reece (18-10) proved decisive and a 19-5 win for Southam over Chris Weare was insufficient to stop Spa taking the match (41-38).

LILLINGTON

18/08 Ladies Friendly, away to Wolvey, 3 triples, LBC won 47-32

Pam Ponting, Pauline Smith and skip Chris Ward fought a close encounter with a home trio skipped by Kath Dixon with scores even going into final end in which Lillington gained 3 shots to win 13-10

Georgina Dark, Helen Ellicott and skip Chris Venn trailed a Anne Simmons trio 6-7 midway and after a close second half Lillington ran out 14-11 winnersLiz Leddy, Rosemary Murphy and skip Val Joyce started well against a Wolvey side skipped by Liz Crispen to lead 14-4 at mid point and despite a recovery by the home side, Lillington won 20-11

21/08 Men’s Friendly, home to Bidford, 4 x rinks, Lillington won 87-64

Clive Radford, David Print, Ian Henderson and skip Martin Preedy played a Bernard Kendry rink, leading 11-5 at 10 ends and steadily increased their advantage for a commanding 28-9 win

Dave Rocket, Steve Poole, John Buggins and skip Malcolm Welch led 9-6 at 10 ends against a Roy Philips quartet and despite a recovery by the visitors finished well to win 24-11

Mike Riley, Paul Wakem, Phil Sampson and skip Keith Francis trailed 9-12 at 10 ends but the visitors, skipped by Mike Deakins then dominated the second period to win 27-15

Mick Smith, Sid Solanki, David Harwood and skip Colin Daly got off to a good start leading a Dan Hampson rink 14-5 at 10 ends, and although the visitors recovered well they were unable to reverse the home sides advantage who won 20-17

HOME GUARD

Leamington Home Guard Club

Home Guard travelled were away to Lillington on Tuesday for the return 5 rink triples fixture which the Guard managed a convincing victory with a score line of 90-63. The Guard swept the board with success on all five rinks, The highest going to Les Woodfield, John McDermott and Pete Warren who were all square at 5 all after 9 ends against John Buggins trio but the home side only scored one further end leaving the Guard to finish 17-7. Fred Sawyer supported by Jaimie Wade and Neil Duxbury were 1 shot ahead at 9 ends but a very strong second 9 produced a 17-10 victory over Dave print’s rink. Mike Harrison supported by Roy Scott and Alan Rawlinson were 10-4 down after eight ends but a 7 on the 9th turned things around for the away team paving the way for a strong finish with a 23-17 score line. Pete Larkin and Martin Bayley’s rinks both had 2 shot victories over the home side, Larkins rink overcame a 5-9 deficit to finish 17-15 and Martin Bayley’s trio were never headed and finished 16-14 up.

SOUTHAM

Southam visited Somerset on their annual tour and played four matches against local bowls clubs.

Banwell was the only win 76-73. Clevedon Promenade 91-111.

Keynsham 70-99. Clarence Park 90-99

They won all three rinks in their home KDL match against Ilmington 40-31.

The highest winning rink was skipped by Wendy Jeffs with Roger Jones, Peter Godfrey, Ken Tredgold who led throughout their game 7-4 at 10 ends winning 13-6.

Chris Cooke (skip) Heather Tredgold, David Adnitt, Carol Bradley were 8-8 at 10 ends and managed to secure the win by one shot 14-13.

Bob Jardine (skip) Stuart Dunne, Heather Brooks, Bob Freeman (first game for the club) were 6-12 down at 10 ends but pulled back to win by one shot 13-12.

The ladies had a narrow defeat at home to Royal Leamington 38-41.

The only winning rink was skipped by Sandi Coachman with Barbara Godfrey, Marie Bromwich were never in trouble throughout their game winning 19-5

Wendy Jeffs (skip) Carol Bradley, Heather Brooks were always in catchup 5-13 down at 10 ends losing 9-18.