Warwick book their place in Twickenham final

Warwick School has reached the final of the Under-18 Schools Cup for the third successive season.

They overcame a very spirited Woodhouse Grove from Yorkshire 36-24 to book their place at Twickenham.

Hat-trick hero Alex Green

Warwick started poorly conceding a try in the first minute of the match to go down 7-0.

They were playing into the wind in the first half but managed to get on the scoresheet after a powerful pick-and-go from openside flanker Oscar Roberts saw him cross to cut the deficit to 7-5.

Henry Mortimer narrowly missed a penalty which would have seen Warwick take the lead but Roberts was soon in the action again.

He produced a break on the left side of the pitch and fed inside centre Alex Green who ran three-quarters of the length of the pitch for a score that was duly converted by Mortimer.

Mortimer added a penalty but Woodhouse Grove bounced back on the half-time whistle to finish the period just a point down at 15-14 to Warwick.

With the wind at their backs, Warwick went forward with some great carries from prop Alex Sabin, centre Harry Spencer and number 8 Roger Jackson.

And this was enabled them to score three converted tries in 15 minutes through Green, Alex Sabin and then Green again as he completed his hat-trick.

Woodhouse Grove hit back with two further tries but Warwick held out comfortably to book their place at Twickenham on Thursday, March 21.

They will now aim to make history and retain the title for the third successive season when they face Whitgift School.