Sheward and Andrews March to a Kenilworth clean sweep at Stoneleigh

Louise Andrews and Neil Sheward celebrate their Mad March Hare Half Marathon wins. Picture submitted
Kenilworth Runners’ Neil Sheward produced an excellent run to win the Mad March Hare Half Marathon at Stoneleigh on Sunday in a time of 1hr 32min 5sec.

The race, with a small field of just 35 runners, was run over four laps within Stoneleigh Park with a testing hill on each lap.

Oliver Beasley

Louise Andrews made it a double first for Kenilworth, finishing fourth overall and first lady in a time of 1:38:54.

Kenilworth Runners’ Oliver Beasley was pleased with his first-ever race win when he crossed the line in first place in the 10k in a time of 41:49.

Marie Matthews finished ninth overall and second lady in a time of 50:13.

Completing a successful day for Kenilworth, Tom Dable was first V70 in 59:31 and Pauline Dable the leading LV70 in 63:03.

There were 91 finishers.

Five Kenilworth Runners and one Spa Strider took part in the sold out Ironbridge half-marathon, which took in the world’s first iron bridge.

First home for Kenilworth was Elisse Breugelmans who was 198th and second in her age category in 1:48:32.

Becky Phagura was 329th and delighted with her 1:57:35 and was followed by Debbie Streets (334th in 1:58:21), Mike Crust (499th in 2:10:41) and Lisa Sears (500th in 2:10:41).

Striders’ Jo Fleming was 20th female in 1:44:26.

The race was won by Jon Bowie in 72:18 and there were 763 finishers.

Kenilworth Runners’ Howard Lancashire finished 25th in the Dorney Lakes 20 mile in a time of 2:13:00.

Spa Striders’ Hazel Mann clocked 3:28:33.

The race was won by James Westlake of Crawley in 1:47:00.

Sue Cox (2:35:44) and Mike Cox (2:51:44) completed the Gloucester 20 as part of their spring marathon training, with Kenilworth Runners’ Samantha Moffatt, also using it as a marathon training run, clocking 3:22:50.

The race was won by Matthew Harvey of Swansea Harriers in 1:54:43.

Sap Striders’ Monika Coleman completed the challenging, hilly, but picturesque Cleevewold 14-miler on trails around Winchcombe, Gloucestershire in 2:38:12 for 88th overall.

Kenilworth Runners’ Ros Brookes was three places back (16th lady) in 2:40:39.

The race was won by Richard Purkiss (unattached) in 1:38:28 and there were 118 finishers.

Spa Striders’ Gary Perkins was proud to complete the inaugural London Landmark Half Marathon in 2:03:50.