Siggers smashes course record to win the Shires and Spires Ultra race

Less than 12 hours after finishing fifth in the Blisworth 5, Kenilworth Runners’ Andrew Siggers won his target race for spring, the Northants Ultra Shires and Spires.

Starting and finishing in the grounds of Lamport Hall, the picturesque race follows a 35-mile loop through Northamptonshire on paths, tracks and minor roads with an ascent of 2,080ft.

Natalie Bhangal in action at Draycote Water. Picture: Claudine Olney

Siggers crossed the line in 3hr 59min 29sec, a new course record by 13 minutes and 24 minutes in front of Stephen Marks (Rugby & Northampton), the winner in 2016.

Kenilworth Runners’ George Crawford finished a fine 12th place in the Rock ‘n’ Roll Liverpool Half Marathon in 1:17:51.

Also battling the soaring temperatures in the north-west where clubmates Tom Williams (319th in 1:35:58), Mark Aldritt (331st in 1:36:09), Dorota Woloszynska (1:39:30) and Brendon Asprey (2:04:51) who was pacing a friend.

Spa Striders’ Kathleen McCann clocked 2:20:20.

Husband and wife Sam and Steve Fowle, running their second spring marathon of the year, finished in 3:52:41, with Steve suffering from cramp and blisters in the final six miles.

Both Andy Snow (4:22:08) in the marathon and Darren Pettifer (1:52:56) in the half marathon suffered from the soaring temperatures in Worcester on Sunday.

Striders’ Abi and Billy Morton completed the half in 2:12:37 and 2:03:21, respectively.

Seven Kenilworth Runners took on the testing multi-terrain Firkin 5 mile from Hook Norton Brewery on Saturday with Martin Dorrill running a strong race to come home fourth in 34:03.

However, he came in a long way down on Spa Striders’ Chris McKeown who retained his crown from 2017 with a run of 31:36, winning a case of Hooky beer into the bargain.

Stef Lunn (41:25), Simon Mottershead (46:57), Debbie Streets (47:09),Tom Dable (50:35), Pauline Dable (61:05) and youth Josie Smart (68:35) completed the Kenilworth Runners finishers.

Natalie Bhangal followed up a 10,000m personal best at Leamington C&AC’s Club Championships with another best time to finish first female at the Draycote Water Spring Half Marathon.

Bhangal recorded a time of 38min 57sec for the 25 laps of the Edmondscote track and followed it up five days later by clocking 86:14 to finish ninth overall at Draycote Water.

Spa Striders’ Chris Wilson was 25th in 1:35:52, two places ahead of Kenilworth Runners’ Ian Baynes (1:37:09). Fellow Kenilworth Runner Alan Malik was 67th in 1:50:36.

The race was won by unattached runner Keith Burden in 1:19:55.

Spa Striders’ Sandra Stokes finished the Riga Half Marathon in 1:56:40 to claim tenth place in her age category, while Dexter Teale ran a personal best of 1:29:00 at the Hackney Half Marathon.

Kenilworth Runners’ Neil Smith took part in the first race of the Worcestershire Summer Series, a 10k multi-terrain race from Hagley Hall near Stourbridge.

Smith clocked a time of 49:43 to finish 116th out of a field of 204 runners.

Clubmate Rachel Kerr clocked a new personal best of 42:20 to finish second lady at the Regents Park Spring 10k.

James Glover took on the Cader Idris Mountain Race from Dolgellau to the summit of Cader Idris at 2,927ft and back, covering the distance of approximately 10.5 miles in 2hr 15min.

Spa Striders’ Monika Coleman was fourth lady and 18th overall at the offroad Shindig in the Shire Half, while clubmate Andrew Pope completed the Manchester 10k in 46:32.