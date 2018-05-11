The force is strong with Murphy at Star Wars-themed half-marathon

Spa Striders’ Claire Murphy was the first lady home and fourth overall at the May 4th Half Marathon in the Shropshire Hills.

Murphy clocked 2hr 5min 27sec to push Kenilworth Runners’ Rachel Miller into second place.

Miller, running with husband Steve, clocked 2:13:13.

Murphy was joined by fellow Striders Andy Pope (2:37:26), Sandra Stokes (2:40:23), Jude Baum (2:43:08), Emma Bish (2:43:08) and Dave Lithgow (2:46:53).

The following day at the Revenge of the 5th Half Marathon (on the same course), Dexter Teale was the first Strider and 11th overall in 2:10:39.

He was followed by Matt Leydon (2:36:51) and Zoe Beale (2:50:03).

Kenilworth Runners’ George Crawford ran a new personal best in the Birmingham Great 10k on Sunday, finishing an excellent 62nd in 36:17.

Spa Striders’ Simon Parsons clocked 39:18 and the race was won by Moses Kipsiro of Uganda in 29:08.

Kenilworth Runners’ Mike Scandrett finished 22nd in the Thamespath 100 on Saturday, a 100-mile race from Richmond in London to Oxford.

The hottest Thamespath 100 on record saw Scandrett cross the finish line in 20hr 44min 24sec to beat his target by more than 15 minutes.

Striders’ Steve Hession (1:35:24) and Lloyd Harriman (1:57:57) completed the Lichfield Half Marathon, where Kenilworth Runners’ Fatima El-wakeel (2:44:05) was delighted with her first run at the distance.

The race was won by Oliver Harradence of Royal Sutton Coldfield AC in 73:15.

Spa Striders’ Tim Beresford also made his half-marathon debut, completing the Vancouver Half in 1:27:19.

Clubmate Andy Grimshaw ran the Liverpool Spring 10k in 39:03, while Paul and Fiona Edwards completed the Staveley 17km trail run in the Lake District in 1:26:48 and 1:51:48, respectively.