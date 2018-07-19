Williams makes a molehill out of a mountain in Wales

Six Kenilworth Runners took on the gruelling Snowdonia Trail Marathon on Sunday with Dewi Williams the first of them home in 5hr 28min 31sec for 92nd overall.

Pam Grimwade and Stephen Chalkley, running together, finished 247th and 248th in 6:18:56, while Jane Kidd won the LV60 category in 6:31:35, coming in 300th overall despite suffering cramp and taking a fall.

Ellisse Breugelmans finished 421st in 6:58:03.

Spa Striders’ Ash Hogg (8:47:27) was ecstatic to accomplish his goal of completing the race which was won by Jack Oats in 3:37:53.

In the half-marathon, Spa Striders’ Charlotte Everard (2:46:59) was fifth senior lady, with James Berriman (3:08:27) also finishing the race.

Chris Buck (1:17) completed the 10k and was fifth in his age group.

On Sunday, Striders’ Vicki Smith (1:55:44) took on the Wales Half Marathon in Tenby, finishing third FV50.

Kenilworth Runners’ Louise Andrews and Neil Sheward finished tenth and 11th in the Piece of Cake Trail Marathon on the Long Mynd in a time of 2:23.

Apart from hills and hot weather the pair had to contend with an extra mile due to waymarks which had been moved.

Spa Striders’ Liz Draper travelled to the East Riding of Yorkshire to complete the Walkington 10k in 51:08.

Saturday’s Pink parkrun a Newbold Comyn attracted 603 runners and raised more than £700 for Breast Cancer Now.

The first recorded runner home was Leamington C&AC’s Baljeev Kandola in 17:42, just one second outside his personal best.

Clubmate Monica Williamson was the first female in 19:49.

Six Striders raced in hot conditions at the Upton Standard Distance Triathlon on Saturday.

James Hartwright (2:24:59) led them home, finishing 19th overall and third M40-44, while Dawn Clark (2:44.45) earned a spot on the podium as first F40-44.

Not far behind, and just two weeks after completing the Outlaw Half Holkham 70.3, was Doug Rattray (2:44.58).

Gethyn Friswell (2:46:13) was the third M25-29.

New Strider Lucy Hartwright (2:48:47) finished third F40-44.

Undertaking his first open water swim of the year, Rob Nash (2:58:53) rounded off the group.

The Tenby Long Course triathlon is run over three days and the full event comprises a 3.8k swim in the sea on the Friday, a 112m bike over some very large hills on the Saturday and a marathon on the Sunday.

For those starting out in triathlons there are shorter options in each discipline and with this in mind, Kenilworth Runners’ Stanley and Bella Doxey and Sam Croutchley opted for the 3.8k swim, 45m bike and a 10k run.

Croutchley finished 18th overall in 4:24:22, setting a 10k personal best of 41:08 along the way.