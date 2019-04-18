Warwick to ring the bells for Notre Dame

Church bells will be ringing tonight in support of Notre Dame

The bells of St Mary’s Church will be ringing this evening from 6.30pm to 7.30pm to show solidarity with the Parisians and the fire at Notre Damn.

A spokesperson from St Mary's Church said: "It is not usual to ring any church bells during Holy Week, but the Archbishops of Canterbury and York and Prime Minister Teresa May have asked for bells at churches and cathedrals across the UK to ring out when possible this Thursday (Maundy Thursday).

"This has been endorsed by the Central Council of Church Bell Ringers.

"The Coventry Diocesan Guild of Church Bellringers is supporting many churches across the Diocese as the bells ring out their tribute and we encourage people to come and listen."