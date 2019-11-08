Kenilworth Christmas Lights Switch-On 2019: date, times and what to expect

The Kenilworth Christmas lights switch-on in 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know about the two events:

KENILWORTH HIGH STREET CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON - NOVEMBER 29

What are the timings on the night?The event runs from 5-8pm. The Christmas lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.

What’s the ticket situation?It's free - just turn up.

What entertainment is on offer?The Kenilworth High Street Christmas event takes place in the traditional shopping high street of Kenilworth. This Christmas event consists of festive food and drink stalls, traditional Christmas activities and entertainment and an appearance from Father Christmas.

KENILWORTH WARWICK ROAD CHRISTMAS LIGHTS SWITCH-ON - SUNDAY DECEMBER 1

What are the timings on the night?The vent runs from 1-6pm.

What’s the ticket situation?It's free - just turn up.