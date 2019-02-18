Fundraising appeal to help buy Roman coin hoard for Warwick museum

The Warwickshire Museum Service needs help to raise funds to buy a major Roman coin hoard found recently in Warwickshire.

The hoard made up of 440 silver denarii coins was uncovered during an archaeological dig at a Roman site on the Edge Hill in 2015. They were buried in a ceramic pot over 1900 years ago, under the floor of a building.

The coins in vessel they were discovered in. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

This is the second hoard of denarii to be found in this area and this new discovery contains 78 coins dating to AD 68-69, a turbulent time in Roman history known as the ‘Year of the Four Emperors’.

As with all finds of gold or silver of this date, the hoard was declared Treasure and has been with the British Museum for formal identification and valuation.

Warwickshire Museum now has four months to raise £62,000 to acquire the coins to display them at the Market Hall Museum in Warwick.

Applications have already been submitted to major grant givers, and condition of the purchase is that a minimum of £3,000 needs to be raised locally.

One of the silver denarii coins. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

To help reach this target a fundraising evening will be hosted at Market Hall Museum on Friday April 5 from 7pm to 10pm.

Guests can find out more about the new find with experts on hand to answer questions. On the night the pot that the coins were found in and some examples from the previous Roman hoard will be on display, along with other pieces of Roman treasure from the county.

During the evening a raffle and auction will be held with all proceeds going to the campaign, along with all profits from the tickets and the bar. Tickets cost £20 and include a complimentary glass of prosecco on arrival, and canapés.

Tickets can be purchased from the museum by calling 01926 412500.

One of the silver denarii coins. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.

Donations are also welcome from all supporters of Warwickshire heritage, and visitors to the Museum. Donation boxes in Market Hall will be specially re-branded with all proceeds from Friday March 1 to the Fundraiser on April 5.

Councillor Dave Reilly, portfolio holder for environment, heritage and culture said: “This is an amazingly important find for Warwickshire and our Roman past. Bringing the hoard back to the county and the Market Hall Museum will mean that Warwickshire’s residents can enjoy them for generations to come.

"The international significance of some of the coins in this hoard will increase visitors not only to Warwick, but the wider county, which can only contribute to our key objective of making the Warwickshire economy vibrant.”

Warwickshire Museum Service is also calling out to local businesses for prizes for the auction and raffle. Businesses wishing to donate a prize should contact louisejennings@warwickshire.gov.uk

One of the silver denarii coins. Photo by Warwickshire County Council.