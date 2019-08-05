Cropredy Convention: All you need to know ahead of this week’s festival

Who's on the line-up, how to get tickets and more...

Cropredy Convention returns this week celebrating its 40th anniversary.

While often seen as one of the highlights of the UK’s folk calendar, Cropredy always ensures there’s a rich mixture of genres on offer.

In recent years, the likes of Alice Cooper, Brian Wilson, Fish and Petula Clarke have all played the Cropredy stage.

In traditional style, hosts Fairport Convention will be opening the festival with an acoustic set on Thursday afternoon and then closing proceedings with a headline set on Saturday night.

Between the two, dozens of acts will play across the three days.

When and where is Cropredy?

Cropredy runs from Thursday, August 8 to Saturday, August 10 and takes place on the Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire border, near the village it shares its name with.

An estimated 20,000 fans will be watching more than 36 hours of live music.

Who are this year’s headliners?

Joining regular Sunday headliners Fairport Convention this year are The Waterboys and Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls.

Led by Mike Scott, The Waterboys released their 13th album Where The Action Is in May this year with the album reaching number 21 in the UK Album Charts and number 3 in the UK Independent Album Chart.

Forming in the late early 1980s, the band’s biggest hit came in 1990 when the reissue of The Whole Of The Moon reached number 3 in the UK Singles Chart.

Turner is set to release his eighth solo album No Man’s Land this month, the record features songs about women from history, often with connections to music.

The record by the former Million Dead front man follows recent LPs Tape Deck Heart, Positive Songs For Negative People and Be More Kind which all made the top three of the UK album charts.

Who else is playing?

The opening day will feature a short set by festival hosts followed by multi-instrumentalist Lil Jim, Devon indie-folk band Tors, Gogol Bordello and The Waterboys.

The Friday will be opened by The 4 of Us, followed by Will Pound and Eddy Jay, award-winning trio Wildwood Kin, Canterbury’s prog pioneers Caravan, Seth Lakeman, Richard Thompson & Friends and then Frank Turner and The Sleeping Souls.

The final day of Cropredy will be opened by BAFTA nominee Richard Digance, followed by Daphne’s Flight, Tide Lines, and Zal Cleminson’s /sin'dogs/.

Martin Barre’s band will be celebrating 50 years of Jethro Tull’s music and followed by Martin Simpson before Fairport Convention bring the festival to a close.

When does the music start each day?

The Cropredy arena opens at 2pm on Thursday with music running from 4pm until 11pm.

On the Friday and Saturday, the arena opens at 11am with music from midday until midnight.

Campsites open at 7am on Thursday, August 8.

What else do I need to know?

Deckchairs, flags and dogs are all regularly seen at Cropredy.

While a good chunk of festival goers will be on their feet at the front, the venue’s banked site means many fans turn with chairs to claim a spot when gates open.

Cropredy is also ‘dog friendly’ with many fans bringing their canine friends along to enjoy everything the festival has to offer – but they must remain on a lead at all time.

The Cropredy site also offers a wide range of food and drink stalls and others selling records, clothing and other items.

How do I get to Cropredy?

Cropredy is a short drive from Junction 11 of the M40. However, you can also get to the site using a regular bus service from Banbury Railway Station and Banbury.

Can You Still Get Tickets?

Yes, three-day tickets cost £150, two-day tickets for Friday and Saturday cost £130 and Saturday only tickets cost £85.

Admission for children under 12 years old is free provided they are accompanied by an adult ticket holder. Camping is sold out passes are sold out.

Tickets are exclusively available from Fairport's website www.fairportconvention.com/tickets and by calling 08445811396.