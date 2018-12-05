Applications open for Warwick Food Festival 2019

Applications for the Warwick Food Festival in 2019 are now open.

The festival, which is organised by CJ’s Events Warwickshire, attracts thousands of visitors to the town.

Jamie Walker of CJ’s Events Warwickshire said: “We’re pleased to have opened our 2019 applications. Warwick is now in its fifth year.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the support over the years and we’re really looking forward to next year’s festival.

Applications have also opened for next year’s food festival in Kenilworth.

Jamie added: “Both events will have some major changes and a much larger marketing campaign will go behind to exceed the current footfall we currently attract. These festival are becoming very popular destinations for foodie lovers and we want to grow this even further.’

“We’re also pleased to be working with local radio station Fresh Radio, who we’ve contracted to supply our entertainment schedule on stage over the two festivals.

“We’re now encouraging local businesses to apply to trade at our festivals and our team will carry out local business engagement over the coming weeks.”

Warwick Food Festival will take place on Sunday May 26 and Kenilworth Food Festival will take place on Sunday July 21 2019. Applications close on Friday January 18 2019.

To apply