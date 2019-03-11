Leamington businesses team up for tasty project

Two Leamington businesses have joined forces to create a dish which is already proving popular with diners.

The Cellar Club teamed up with The Meat Room to create The Cellar Sausage consisting of pork, mozzarella, spinach and Cajun spices and it’s already proving a huge hit with customers at the bar in the Parade.

Left to right: David Ward from The Meat Room and Gareth Dore from the Cellar Club.

The Meat Room shop manager David Ward, who was a chef for 22 years, said: “I went to school with the Cellar Club chef and we decided it would be a great idea to make a bespoke sausage for the bar.

“Although I gave them suggestions, they came up with the flavours themselves and they made delicious choices.

“The sausage is proving a massive hit with customers. They can’t get enough of it and it even sold out one evening.

“We believe in pushing and supporting other local businesses and we were delighted to join forces with the bar for this successful project.”

Cellar Club owner Gareth Dore said: “Obviously we had to do a lot of tasting before we came up with the final flavours, which we were more than willing to do.

“Working in partnership with The Meat Room was a huge success and the sausage has gone down a storm with our customers.

“We hope to combine forces with more local businesses in the future.”

