Leamington's Aubrey Allen wins national award

Leamington-based Aubrey Allen has won a national award.
On Monday March 11, the Guild of Fine Food crowned the UK’s best independent retailers, as Shop of the Year 2019.
Established to recognise and promote excellence in independent retail, the accreditation scheme presented seven trophies at Fodder Farm Shop and Café in Harrogate, where entrants gathered to find out the winners of each category.
Following two rounds of judging, which included an announced visit from one of the expert judges and a mystery shop by customer experience specialists, Insight6, Aubrey Allen won the Delicatessen & Grocer category in the Shop of the Year 2019 awards.
Aubrey Allen, which was established in 1933, was highlighted its “balanced retail flow, where shoppers can stock up for a dinner party, while also grabbing something for lunch”.
Shop of the Year 2020 is now open for entry, with independent retailers across the UK invited to submit a written submission for the following categories; Delicatessen & Grocer; Specialist Cheese Shop; Farm Shop (farmer owned); Food Hall; Specialist Food or Drink Shop.
Shop of the Year 2019 winners and runners up
Delicatessen & Grocer sponsored by The Tracklement Company
Aubrey Allen, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire
Runners up:
The Mainstreet Trading Company, Roxburghshire, Scotland
Eat 17, Hammersmith, London
Farm Shop (farmer owned) sponsored by Peter’s Yard
Farmer Copleys, Pontefract, West Yorkshire
Runners up:
Blacker Hall Farm Shop, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
Ardross Farm Shop, Elie, Scotland
Food Hall sponsored by Le Gruyere AOP
The House of Bruar, Perthshire, Scotland
Runner up:
Macknade Fine Foods, Faversham, Kent
Specialist Cheese Shop sponsored by Le Gruyere AOP
Sheridans Cheesemongers, Dublin, Ireland
Runner up:
George & Joseph Cheesemongers, Leeds, West Yorkshire
Specialist Food or Drink Shop sponsored by Le Gruyere AOP
Block & Bottle, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear
Runners up:
The Hungry Guest, Petworth, West Sussex
The Seasons Forest Row, Forest Row, East Sussex
Special Shop of the Year Awards
Newcomer Award sponsored by Fine Food Digest
Slate, Southwold, Suffolk
Innovation Award sponsored by Le Gruyere AOP
Eat 17, Hammersmith, London