Leamington's Aubrey Allen wins national award

Leamington-based Aubrey Allen has won a national award.

On Monday March 11, the Guild of Fine Food crowned the UK’s best independent retailers, as Shop of the Year 2019.

Established to recognise and promote excellence in independent retail, the accreditation scheme presented seven trophies at Fodder Farm Shop and Café in Harrogate, where entrants gathered to find out the winners of each category.

Following two rounds of judging, which included an announced visit from one of the expert judges and a mystery shop by customer experience specialists, Insight6, Aubrey Allen won the Delicatessen & Grocer category in the Shop of the Year 2019 awards.

Aubrey Allen, which was established in 1933, was highlighted its “balanced retail flow, where shoppers can stock up for a dinner party, while also grabbing something for lunch”.

Shop of the Year 2020 is now open for entry, with independent retailers across the UK invited to submit a written submission for the following categories; Delicatessen & Grocer; Specialist Cheese Shop; Farm Shop (farmer owned); Food Hall; Specialist Food or Drink Shop.

To enter click here



Shop of the Year 2019 winners and runners up

Delicatessen & Grocer sponsored by The Tracklement Company

Aubrey Allen, Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Runners up:

The Mainstreet Trading Company, Roxburghshire, Scotland

Eat 17, Hammersmith, London

Farm Shop (farmer owned) sponsored by Peter’s Yard

Farmer Copleys, Pontefract, West Yorkshire

Runners up:

Blacker Hall Farm Shop, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

Ardross Farm Shop, Elie, Scotland

Food Hall sponsored by Le Gruyere AOP

The House of Bruar, Perthshire, Scotland

Runner up:

Macknade Fine Foods, Faversham, Kent

Specialist Cheese Shop sponsored by Le Gruyere AOP

Sheridans Cheesemongers, Dublin, Ireland

Runner up:

George & Joseph Cheesemongers, Leeds, West Yorkshire

Specialist Food or Drink Shop sponsored by Le Gruyere AOP

Block & Bottle, Gateshead, Tyne and Wear

Runners up:

The Hungry Guest, Petworth, West Sussex

The Seasons Forest Row, Forest Row, East Sussex

Special Shop of the Year Awards

Newcomer Award sponsored by Fine Food Digest

Slate, Southwold, Suffolk

Innovation Award sponsored by Le Gruyere AOP

Eat 17, Hammersmith, London