A new restaurant has recently opened its doors in Warwick

The restaurant, which is called Masala Knights, is located in 20 Market Place.

Warwick Mayor Richard Eddy with some of the team from Masala Knights. Photo submitted.

It was officially opened by the Mayor of Warwick Richard Eddy on March 8.

It is open Monday to Thursday from 5pm to 11pm, Fridays and Saturdays from 5pm to midnight and Sundays from 5pm to 10pm.

For more information about the new restarant go to: https://masala-knights.business.site/website/masala-knights/

To book a table at Masala Knights call 01926 403 413.