Success for Warwick's second winter beer festival

Warwick's second winter beer festival has been heralded a success by the organisers.

On February 15 and February 16 Warwick Court Leet held its festival at the Lord Leycester Hospital.

This is the second year that the event has taken place and it is now set to become an annual fixture.

The Court Leet also organises the summer beer, cider and music festival.

The two-day festival was a sell-out event for both days, which featured 20 different beers and seven different ciders and for the first time continuous live music on both days and also helped to raise much-needed funds for the restoration project for the hospital.

Lord Leycester’s own Brethren Kitchen also provided a barbecue for the festival.

Heidi Meyer, Master of Lord Leycester, was delighted with the event and is grateful for the donation that will be made to them.

She would like to thank the Warwick Court Leet for all its hard work in staging the event and all of the volunteers who staffed the ticket office and the bar, as well as all the musicians who gave their services completely for free.

She would also like to thank the sponsors of the event as well.

Building on the success of this year, plans are already being made for the Winter beer festival’s return in 2020.