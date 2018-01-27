Teams needed for Warwick Pancake Day races

The annual Pancake Day races will be returning to Warwick next month.

The Rotary Club of Warwick, who organise the event, are looking for teams to sign up and help keep the tradition alive.

Photo from the 2016 Pancake Day Races.

On Tuesday, February 13 Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross, will set off children from local primary schools in the annual pancake races, which will take place in Market Place at 1.30pm

There will also be an adults race, where local businesses take part in teams of four.

Entering a team costs £10 and the adults race starts at 1pm.

Prizes will be given to the winning team.

This year’s event is supported by: Tesco, who are providing the prize eggs and pancakes; The Globe who are supplying hot pancakes; and Thomas Lloyd in Market Place, who will be brewing coffee to keep the crowds warm.

Jackie Crampton, one of the event organisers at the Rotary Club of Warwick, said: “This is a nice way to keep a tradition alive.

“We are hoping for better weather than last year when the children’s races had to be cancelled when the weather deteriorated.

“Warwick Rotarians are out in force to marshall the event and this is one of the events we arrange for the local community.”

A trophy will be awarded to each winning team and cream eggs given out to the children.

To register a team for the adult pancake race contact the Rotary Club by going to www.warwickrotary.org.uk

There will also be a pancake race held at St Mary’s Church on Sunday, February 11.

It will take place around 11.45 am and 12pm after the morning service. Participants in the races are welcome to attend the morning service at 10.30am.

The races, which are free, are open to adults and children.

If the weather conditions are good the races will take place in the College Gardens (off The Butts) and if not the races will take place inside the church.

Pancakes and drinks will be served after the race inside the church.