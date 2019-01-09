Vegan deli in Leamington looks set to shut up shop

A vegan deli that has been open in Leamington for nearly six months looks set to close.

Fred and Virginia, a family-run business which specialises in plant based products, opened its doors on July 27 to a queue of eager shoppers.

Now the store looks set to close later this week.

The Fred and Virginia team posted on their Facebook page to let people know they would be closing due to unforeseen personal circumstances.

Their post said: "We have been open and trading for almost six months as the first plant based and free from deli in the Midlands.

"Over this period we have brought plant based and freefrom food to the forefront and have helped hundreds of people to experience a different way of eating. We have fulfilled our mission to change the lives of many of our customers who had previously been unable to find high quality freefrom food that met their dietary needs.

The team at Fred and Virginia at the official opening in July.

"Sadly due to unforeseen personal circumstances we have taken the hard decision to close the deli in Leamington Spa. We would like to thank all our supporters, customers, fellow business owners and suppliers who have been instrumental in making this a success.

"We are planning to close the store on Sunday the 13th January. Our sale begins today with up to 50 per cent off so please head down to the deli or call our team to order any products you wish. Come and grab some amazing products to support the start of your Veganuary journey or stock up in your favourite items.

"If you have loyalty points on your account or giftcards, we will accept these until we close."

Since opening the store was growing in popularity and many of their customers also commented well wishes on their post.

A look inside Fred and Virginia moments before it opened.

On the final day of trading for the vegan store, Zero, a company that specialises in plastic free products and goods will be setting up a stall inside the shop.