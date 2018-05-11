Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From Strictly stars to a tragi-comic modern classic, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Stones in his Pockets, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, May 14 to 19

Two actors play more than a dozen characters in this tragi-comedy, which was written in 1996, first performed in Belfast, and went on to enjoy a long Broadway run and win two Olivier Awards. It looks at the impact of a major Hollywood studio deciding to use the area around a small Irish village for filming. Most of the village enrol as extras and the play revolves around the characters of locals Charlie and Jake. As the ambitions and purposes of the American and Irish communities clash, the seeds of tragedy are sown...

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk



2 MUSIC

Whitney – Queen of the Night, The Assembly, Leamington, May 18

A celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our times. This award-winning production features a line-up of musicians and artistes, together with a powerhouse performance in the spirit of Whitney. It promises to take fans on a ride through three decades of classic hits that include I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, My Love is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, I will Always Love You, and many more.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



3 MUSIC

Back to Bacharach, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, May 17

Back to Bacharach celebrates the magical music of Burt Bacharach, one of the most accomplished popular composers of the 20th century, who, together with Hal David, penned many memorable hits that stand the test of time. This production, touring throughout the UK since September 2015, is performed by four West End singers, accompanied by The Magic Moments Orchestra recreating Burt Bacharach’s timeless hits. Songs featured in the show include Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Arthur’s Theme, Always Something There To Remind Me, Close To You, I Say A Little Prayer For You, Magic Moments, Walk On By, What’s New Pussycat?, 24 Hours from Tulsa, Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head and many more. Burt Bacharach is a six-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award winner who has had over 70 Top 40 hits in the US, and over 50 Top 40 hits in the UK, which have been recorded by successful artists - such as Aretha Franklin, Frank Sinatra, Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



4 DANCE

An Audience with Ian Waite and Oti Mabuse – Rhythm of the Night, Spa Centre, Leamington, May 13

Strictly Come Dancing professionals Ian Waite and 2016 finalist Oti Mabuse are joining forces, promising

dance fans an extravaganza of high intensity Latin and Ballroom favourites. Since hanging up his competitive Strictly dance shoes, Ian has become a favourite on Strictly Come Dancing’s It Takes Two. South African Oti is known for her breathtaking choreography and sparkling

personality.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



5 MUSIC

The Style Councillors, Zephyr Lounge, Leamington, May 12

A tribute to Paul Weller’s 1980s hitmakers, celebrating their number one album Our Favourite Shop, including Walls Come Tumbling Down.

Detail: leamingtonassembly.com