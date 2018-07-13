Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a celebration of David Bowie to a carnival in Leamington, there's much to enjoy...

1 EXHIBITION

Ricochet: David Bowie 1983, Snap Galleries, Warwick Street, Leamington, July 14

Acclaimed photographer Denis O’Regan visits the gallery this weekend celebrate the launch of his groundbreaking new limited edition box set Ricochet: David Bowie 1983. Described as the “most ambitious Bowie book project ever”,it focuses entirely on just one year in David’s life, when he toured the world for the first time in five years, in the wake of his global smash-hit album Let’s Dance. Gallery visitors will be able to view the Ricochet: David Bowie 1983 box set components up close, along with a framed selection of Denis O’Regan’s limited edition Bowie photographs on the gallery walls. There’s a chance to meet the publishers from 2pm to 5pm, followed by a talk by Denis O’Regan and audience Q and A from 5.30pm. For this hour, Denis will be sharing some of the stories behind the making of Ricochet : David Bowie 1983 and his relationship with Bowie, followed by a question-and-answer session with the audience. Bringing the day to a close from 7pm to 8pm is a live performance by tribute act Hunky Davy.

Details: snapgalleries.com



2 FAMILY

Leamington Carnival, July 14

A chance to celebrate summer in Leamington with music, colour and fun aplenty. The parade starts at midday from Campion Hills, turning left onto Leicester Street, over the mini island, on to Clarendon Avenue, turning right onto the Parade, continuing on the Parade and turning right into Dormer Place. Running alongside from 11am to 6pm is a festival in the Pump Room Gardens, with more than 50 stalls, food and drink, live entertainment, activities and a funfair, plus an array of musical acts, beginning with singer-songwriter Taylor-Louise.

Details: leamingtoncarnival.org.uk



3 FAMILY

Teletubbies Live!, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, July 18 and 19

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them. Join in and enjoy beloved features from the TV series along with brand new songs.

Details: belgrade.co.uk



4 EXHIBITION

Unlocked! Behind the Scenes at the Art Gallery & Museum, until July 15

There’s still time to catch this eye-opening exhibition, which shines a spotlight on objects and artworks in Leamington Spa Art Gallery & Museum’s wide ranging collection. People have visited from far and wide since the exhibition opened in April for the chance to see what goes on behind the scenes. It’s a chance to see items that are rarely displayed and others that are undergoing conservation work. Discover the most dangerous object, and view the oldest alongside the newest, the smallest and the largest items.

Details: warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms



5 MUSIC

The Drifters, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry,

July 20

There have been more than 65 vocalists in the group’s 59-

year history and the current line up pay homage to the former members such as Ben E King and Johnny Moore.

Details: belgrade.co.uk