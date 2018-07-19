Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a celebration of all things feline to an energetic new fairytale, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Princess, The Frog and Big Nosed Prince, Loft Theatre, Leamington, July 24 and 25

Act One, the Loft’s resident Youth Theatre Group, makes its debut performance on the mainstage in this brand new fairytale written and directed by Elizabeth Morris, the group’s principal. As a tiny baby, our heroine Princess Leana (Ellie Churchill) was placed under a spell by a wicked witch, making her unable to fall in love with anyone. When she grows up, Leana is determined to find a cure that will release her from the spell. Accompanied by her very best friend The Frog (Elina Bowmer), she sets off to search the whole of Story Land to find the answer. During their journey they meet lots of well-known characters including Pinocchio, Dick Whittington, the Seven Dwarves, the Big Bad Wolf, and the Three Little Pigs - but none of them can help her. They also meet a prince (William Wright) who – despite having a very big nose – is extremely vain and cannot understand why Leana does not immediately fall in love with him. Find out whether Princess Leana will be able to find the secret that lifts the evil curse and live happily ever after.

Details: www.loft-theatre.co.uk



2 FAMILY

Crazy Cat Carnival, The Assembly, Leamington, July 21

Discover the hottest trends to pamper your pussycat and browse stalls for the cutest cat-themed accessories and gifts. There’s a chance to meet rescue centre cats and learn all about adopting. And although visitors can’t bring their own cats along, they can share stories and pictures of their pets, as well as hear from celebrity guests, listen to live talks and watch demonstrations. There’s even a cat social media workshop, too.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



3 ART

Leamington Studio Artists’ Annual Open Sculpture & 3D Exhibition, East Lodge, Jephson Gardens, Leamington, until July 29

With a wide and varied selection of artworks, this exhibition of 17 artists celebrates the unique properties found in 3D art. There is something for everyone, from ceramics and earthenware to playful sculptures and reliefs, beautifully embroidered figures to state-of-the-art contemporary designs. Among the pieces on display is a work by the late Cyril H Ginn, the sculpture, Growth, stands proud in the gallery.

Details: lsa-artists.org



4 FAMILY THEATRE

Animalcolm, Spa Centre, Leamington, July 25 and 26

The award-winning Story Pocket Theatre brings David Baddiel’s bestselling book to life on stage. Animalcolm combines physical performances with great music, puppetry and a comical script. David Baddiel’s bestseller has won rave reviews and massive sales, delighting young readers as they follow Malcolm’s weird and wonderful journey of discovery about life as an animal.

Details: royalspacentre andtownhall.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Warwick Folk Festival, various venues, July 26 to 29

The annual extravaganza returns, with Jon Boden & Remnant Kings headlining on July 26, with Will Pound among the other acts performing that day. More than 100 other artists join the line-up including rising folkstars Granny’s Attic and award winning duo Megson.

Details: warwickfolkfestival.co.uk