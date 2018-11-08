Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From pounding drums to Gypsy fiddling, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Mugenkyo Taiko Drummers: Tribe, Spa Centre, Leamington, November 13

The UK’s original touring Taiko Tribe returns to Leamington with a new show of skill, stamina and red-hot rhythms to stir the soul. As Mugenkyo approach their 25th year as Europe’s longest established taiko organisation, they celebrate the growth of their tribe of performers from across the globe with the latest performance of sharp synchronisation, dramatic choreography and sumptuous soundscapes, all wrapped up in a display of high energy and powerful earth-shaking rhythms on huge taiko drums.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk



2 MUSIC

The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace, Warwick Arts Centre, November 9

Armonico Consort with its symphony orchestra and 450 young voices from its AC Academy choirs are joining together with renowned actor Timothy West for an inspiring and reflective evening to mark the centenary of the First World War Armistice. Karl Jenkins’ The Armed Man: A Mass For Peace, a firm favourite with Classic FM listeners and choral societies alike, will be performed by the choir, orchestra and 450 local children. Interspersed throughout the evening, star of stage and screen, actor Timothy West will read letters home, tales from the trenches, poetry, passages from diaries and extracts from the Wipers Times, the satirical newspaper created by soldiers in the war.

Details: warwickartscentre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Reef, The Assembly, Leamington, November 9

Reef shot to fame in 1996 with the top 10 smash Place Your Hands, which followed two top 20 hits in 1995, Naked and Weird and preceded the number eight single Come Back Brighter. Their new album, Revelation, is their first for 18 years and has been well received by critics. Not that the band mind being remembered chiefly for Place Your Hands. Singer Gary Stringer said: “It’s crazy that a song that you wrote is still selling roughly 1,000 records a week. It goes all over the world; it’s that one song! I love it. I’m really proud of it. It still sounds good when it comes on to me.”

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



4 HISTORY

Tracy Borman: Henry VIII and the Men Who Made Him, Lord Leycester Hospital, Warwick, November 9

The highly respected historian, author and TV presenter will talk about a king who has dominated national consciousness for centuries, offering a new perspective by shining a light on his relationship with the men who formed and influenced his character and kingship.

Details: warwickwords.co.uk



5 MUSIC

Kosmos, Spa Centre Studio, Leamington, November 9

Music lovers can expect to hear an unique programme of wild Gypsy fiddling, emotive Jewish and Greek music, tangos, klezmer plus the trio’s versions of Japanese, Polish and Sephardic songs. Although they all have a London base, the three often travel to the Balkans and the Mediterranean and perform with the local talent.

Kosmos consists of Harriet Mackenzie on violin, Meg-Rosaleen Hamilton on viola and Miloš Milivojević on accordion.

Details: royalspacentreandtownhall.co.uk