Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

1 FAMILY

Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra Family Concert, Spa Centre, November 18

Film lovers young and old are likely to be delighted by the forthcoming concert by the Warwickshire Symphony Orchestra , featuring some much-loved nautical-inspired pieces by musical greats such as John Williams, Vaughan Williams and Mendelssohn. Themes from Jaws and Pirates of the Caribbean are also on the programme.

Details: www.wso.org.uk



2 FAMILY

Side by Side, Spa Centre, Leamington, November 20 and 21

It’s the 30th anniversary show of one of the area’s most inspirational theatre companies. The cast of Side by Side have been rehearsing all year for the annual event. The 80-strong company is made up of adults with and without learning disabilities. The theme of this year’s show is a time-travel adventure through the past 100 years. Dance school founder and well-known amateur theatre director Sara Evans took over as Side by Side’s artistic director at the beginning of the year and has brought fresh impetus to the show and its new routines. Side By Side chair Penny Amis said: “Words used to describe our shows have, since our earliest beginnings, included joyful, moving and heartwarming, for the audience and participants.” Side by Side was founded in 1988 by drama teacher and amateur theatre-maker Sue Teers. In 1999 her contribution was formally recognised when she was made an MBE. She died in 2006, aged 65. Penny added: “I am thrilled that in our 30th year we continue to provide inspirational theatre. Side by Side has succeeded in making its theatre exciting, fun and accessible to all. The annual show is a delight for members and audience alike, indeed it is the connection between performers and audience that makes it so enjoyable. Our special approach and values enable us to perform memorable theatre which changes perceptions.”

Details: sidebysidetheatre.co.uk



3 HISTORY

Dan Snow: On This Day in History, Warwick Hall, Warwick School, Myton Road, November 21

The acclaimed historian and broadcaster tells the history of the world in 365 days. Dan’s tour through the past 3,000 years brings to life an event that happened on each day of the year, including the most important British battle you’ve never heard of, the first meeting of John Lennon and Paul McCartney, the Great Beer Flood and many more.

Details: www.warwickwords.co.uk



4 ART

Response to The Waste Land, East Lodge, Jephson Gardens, Leamington, until November 25

The exhibition delves into the seminal work of writer and poet T S Eliot, telling his story as well as exploring the power his landmark poem still has on time and place. Noticeable themes are that of journeys, fragmentation, redemption, myth and religion, and the effects of war on our cities.

Details: lsa-artists.org



5 MUSIC

Planet Blues Revue, Zephyr Lounge, Leamington, November 18

Heading the bill is singer Letitia George, with the event also featuring young guitarist George “Big Ginge” Smith, pianist Mark Steeds and vocalist Chicago-born Steve Steinhaus, along with Leamington’s seasoned and versatile Blues trio SugarDaddies.

Details: wegottickets.com/ event/451608