Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a leading light of the folk and roots world to a classic musical, there's much to enjoy...

1 MUSIC

Seth Lakeman, The Assembly, Leamington, November 23

Fresh from his whirlwind world tour with rock legend Robert Plant, the charismatic singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist heads to Leamington. Multiple BBC Radio 2 Folk Award winner and Mercury Music Prize nominee, Seth is one of folk and roots music’s real innovators, with albums that continue to break new ground and an enviable live reputation which has seen him grace stages the world over. Expect a no-nonsense, organic, classic folk-rock approach with hints of Fairport Convention, Neil Young, Nick Cave and Billy Bragg - plus Lakeman’s trademark foot-stomping, fiddle bow-shredding and soaring vocals.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



2 MUSIC

The Noise Next Door - Remix, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, November 23

Eight-time sell-out veterans of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and one of the country’s most sought after comedy club headliners, The Noise Next Door are known for their lightning-quick wit and original comedic talents. They have been performing their own distinctive brand of off-the-cuff comedy together since they met at university, and this week they’re bringing it to Warwick.

Details: bridgehousetheatre.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Grease – The Musical, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, November 28 to December 1

The hit film is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year – and Stratford Musical Theatre Company is marking the occasion with its latest production. Since its electric Broadway and West End debut in the early 1970s, Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s Grease has remained one of the world’s most popular and enduring musicals. Funny and frank, Grease follows the journey of Danny and Sandy, alongside the T-Birds and the Pink Ladies, as they navigate high school to the unforgettable rock n’ roll soundtrack that defined generations. Directed by Tim Willis, with musical direction by Sam Young and choreography by Julie Howard, Grease is packed full of hits including Summer Lovin’, Hopelessly Devoted, Greased Lightnin’ and You’re the One that I Want.

Details: bridgehouse theatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC AND FILM

Hazel O’Connor & Breaking Glass , The Assembly, Leamington, November 27

A very special evening with award-winning singer songwriter Hazel O’Connor, featuring a rare screening of the digitally re-mastered uncut version of the cult classic 1980 film followed by an intimate Q&A and live performance of some of the its best loved songs. Striding into the spotlight and catapulted into fame in 1980, Hazel not only made her lead role her own, but also wrote all the songs. The soundtrack album Breaking Glass went on to go double platinum during its 38 week chart run, defining Hazel O’Connor as a powerful, passionate performer and a force to be reckoned with.

Details: hazeloconnor.com



5 MUSIC

Around the World in 80 Minutes, St Mary’s Church, Warwick, November 24

Enjoy a creative evening of music, stories and laughter, as singer-songwriter Rob Halligan and author and speaker Fiona Castle describe their various visits to projects supported by international children’s charity Global Care.

Details: www.globalcare.org