Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

1 ART

Amy Sharrocks: Only Ever Almost There, Leamington Art Gallery and Museum, until January 24

This is the first major survey of the work of sculptor, photographer and live artist Amy Sharrocks. The exhibition brings together a significant body of her artworks, exploring the elusive qualities of live art. Sharrocks often makes artworks that are ephemeral and intangible, works that only just stand up, that float, fall over, evaporate or are just barely there - works that depend on the viewer to make them. Also on show are previously unseen drawings and prints, a series of works looking at the making of clouds and the movement of air, as well as some of her falling works, exploring risk, daring and shame, the vulnerability of bodies and more intriguing themes.

Details: warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms



2 THEATRE

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, December 7

No two nights are ever the same as The Showstoppers take audience suggestions and then spin a brand new comedy musical out of thin air - stories, characters, tunes, lyrics, dances, harmonies and all - with unpredictable and comical results. If you’ve thought improv looked difficult before, try doing it in time (and tune) to music. Having grown since 2008 to become the UK’s most acclaimed and in-demand musical improvisers, The Showstoppers have become a must-see staple of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. With four West End seasons and an acclaimed BBC Radio 4 series to their name, they have also taken their ingenious blend of comedy, musical theatre and spontaneity around the globe, picking up accolades and awards including The Times Best of the Fringe, Mervyn Stutter’s Spirit Of The Fringe Award and nominations for Chortle Best Music or Variety Act, MTM Best Production Award and MTM Judges’ Discretionary Award.

Details: bridgehousetheatre.co.uk



3 MUSIC

Armonico Consort: The Advent of Christmas, St Mark’s Church, Leamington, December 7

The acclaimed singers present Bach’s Advent Cantata Wachet auf, and the French baroque splendour of Charpenti-

er’s joyous and witty Messe de Minuit pour Noël, his Midnight Mass. The singers are accompanied by Armonico Consort’s Baroque Orchestra, playing on instruments of the period to transport the audience back in time, and the concert also includes Bach’s sparkling Brandenburg Concerto No 4.

Details: www.armonico.org.uk



4 THEATRE

Robin Hood and The Revolting Peasants, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, December 8 and 9

The ever popular Oddsocks Productions return for two nights of their inimitable trademark humour, live music and audience interaction in Andy Barrow’s new telling of the legend of Robin Hood.

Details: bridgehousetheatre.co.uk



5 THEATRE

A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol, Kineton Village Hall, December 7/8

Featuring delightful period songs and swing arrangements of many Christmas standards, the show is a trip to America’s golden age of radio. It’s presented by Kineton Amateur Dramatic Society and features sing-along carols and live music.

Details: www.kads.org

