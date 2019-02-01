Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From a new farce starring Nick Hancock to powerful and daring theatre, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

The Weekend, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, February 4 to 9

Faced with a family gathering, world-weary Stephen Febble does his best to be difficult. When his daughter, her dreary husband, their precocious child and not least - the dog, come to stay for the weekend it’s enough to make him reach for the whisky, and for the sarcasm. The climax arrives on Saturday evening when his patient wife Virginia has laid on a dinner party and – the chiropodist comes too. The Weekend is the only play written by Sir Michael Palin and promises to brighten a dreary February evening.

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk



2 THEATRE

Octopus Soup!, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, February 2 to 16

Nick Hancock, star of West End hit An Evening with Gary Lineker and host of hit TV shows Room 101 and They Think It’s All Over, plays Seymour, the safest man in Britain - an insurance consultant who wears a belt and braces (and another belt, just to be sure). He’s in last chance saloon, and everything rests on this one important conference call. What could possibly go wrong? Enter Marvin, a bungling burglar with bad knees…

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk



3 THEATRE

Bound, Bridge House Theatre, Warwick, February 5

A hard-hitting yet tender production about the plight of three very different victims of modern slavery, Bound tells the story of three journeys, of dreams, broken promises, resilience, friendship and hope. Justice in Motion’s production blends physical theatre, dance, music, aerial acrobatics and film, creating an entertaining and thought-provoking experience. Artistic director and performer Anja Meinhardt said: “More and more people are now becoming aware of the issue and realise that it’s not just a ‘far away’ problem, but that it can be found right on our doorsteps –whether in rural towns or major cities.” The show is followed by a post-show discussion with the performers, industry representatives, and modern slavery experts.

Details: bridgehousetheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Magic of Motown, The Assembly, Leamington, February 2

Music fans are invited to the biggest party of the year as the unstoppable Magic of Motown show steams into town. Seen by more than a million people, the show is one of the biggest success stories in British theatre history. Prepare for 40 back-to-back classic Motown hits, glittering costume changes, dazzling dance moves and outstanding musicianship in this explosive concert experience.

Details: leamingtonassembly.com



5 MUSIC

Winter Journey, Warwick Hall, Myton Road, Warwick, February 7

The internationally acclaimed baritone Roderick Williams, who lives in Kineton, is again finding time to be involved with the Warwickshire music scene, despite his many commit-

ments abroad and in the UK. The concert features Schubert’s song cycle Winter Journey in a highly praised new translation by Jeremy Sams. Roderick Williams has sung at the Last Night of the Proms and also performed in the BBC’s Carols from King’s, broadcast on Christmas Eve.

Details: leamingtonmusic.org