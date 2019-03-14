Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth in the next seven days

From circus thrills to a celebration of our area's artists, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 ART

Open 2019, Leamington Art Gallery and Museum, March 15 to May 27

An eclectic collection of artwork in a range of media is promised at this biennial exhibition, open to artists living or working in the West Midlands region. An independent panel of judges has chosen the artworks to be displayed, with more than 300 pieces submitted. Curator Alice Swatton said: “Open exhibitions have been held at Leamington Art Gallery & Museum since the 1930s and continue to be extremely popular. This is the perfect chance for local artists to showcase their work in an exhibition, possibly for the first time.”

Details: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/royalpumprooms



2 FAMILY

Netherlands National Circus, Warwick Racecourse, March 20 to 24

Roll up for this new show featuring a multi-national cast showcasing a fusion of classic and contemporary circus acts. The modern circus was a British invention and the Dutch add their own special magic to the traditional rich recipe. Enjoy death-defying aerial acts, warm and original clowning, stylish and daring acrobats, all performed in the big top, a magical treat for all the family.

Details: thenetherlandscircus.com



3 THEATRE

Deckchairs, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, March 21 to 23

A series of short plays with a twist by Jean McConnell. All set on a seaside promenade or garden, in turn they are comical and poignant. In Theatrical Digs, a battle of wits is played out between a glamorous, conceited go-getter and a refined, eccentric older actress. Late Frost is a drama in which a woman finds out something she would rather not have known about her best friend. Garden Pests is a comedy in which two keen gardeners meet in a magnificent garden from which neither intends to go home empty-handed. Doggies is a comical tale about two very different types of dog-owner. And in Last Post, the widow of a much-respected Army Colonel discovers that his past seems to include a secret child for whom he was paying maintenance. She’s naturally very distressed but is determined to protect his reputation and retain her own dignity – not so easy when the mother of the child in question arrives on her doorstep.

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk



4 MUSIC

The Coral, The Assembly, Leamington, March 15

They were among the brightest talents of British music in the ‘00s – and now fans in Leamington can enjoy The Coral’s distinctive psychedelia-infused indie live. Their hits include Pass It On and Dreaming of You, while their debut album was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize.

Details: eventbrite.co.uk



5 FAMILY THEATRE

The Wizard of Oz, Talisman Theatre, Kenilworth, March 15 and 16

The Talisman Youth Theatre presents the classic tale of a Kansas farm girl, Dorothy Gale, who dreams of what lies over the rainbow and who is swept away to the magical Land of Oz by a tornado. With her dog Toto, she embarks on a journey to find the Wizard who will help her return home to Kansas. This abridged version promises spectacle, colour and plenty of singing and dancing, with all the show’s well-known songs.

Details: talismantheatre.co.uk