Five of the best things to do in and around Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth this month

1 THEATRE

Skylight, Loft Theatre, Leamington, January 23 to February 2

Skylight, by David Hare, is a complex, thought-provoking, comical and remarkably timeless play about power, politics, and passion. On a chilly night in East London, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis receives an unexpected visit, first from Edward Sergeant and then his father Tom Sergeant, Kyra’s one-time boss and long-time lover. After the painful, and unresolved, dissolution of Tom and Kyra’s relationship, the pair have pulled away from each other physically, emotionally, and ideologically, as Tom continues to focus on his business life and Kyra puts all her energy into teaching in an East End School. Expect bruising emotional truth and an exhilarating mixture of wit and anger as these two wounded, stubborn creatures rake over the ashes of their past.

2 MUSIC

The Little Mix Experience, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 29

Paying tribute to one of the UK’s biggest girl bands, The Little Mix Experience is a non-stop concert of all their greatest hits. Fans are promised fantastic choreography, non-stop music and lot of fun, with the performers interacting with the audience.

3 MAGIC

Britain’s Got Magic, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 12

He reached the Live Finals of Britain’s Got Talent 2016 – and theatregoers are now invited to experience the magic of award winning comedy magician Christian Lee. With more than 40 million YouTube hits worldwide, Christian has won various prestigious awards over the years. He is a member of the Inner Magic Circle and performs magic ranging from close up tricks to illusions and full stage productions. With his tongue-in-cheek humour, Christian is currently leading the way with his unique style and has been dubbed the ‘King of Comedy Magic’ by Time Out. Christian Lee will be joined by Oliver Tabor, a recent FISM World Magic Championships finalist and renowned London stage magician Max Somerset, multi-award winning magician Richard Griffin and Steve Hewlett, ventriloquist and Britain’s Got Talent finalist.

4MUSIC

The Best of Wham!, Albany Theatre, Coventry, January 11 and 12

In four years Wham! sold more than 28 million records, topping the charts with three albums, four number one singles and 11 top ten hits. The Best of Wham! includes all those hits, a few B-side favourites and a couple of early George Michael songs, with Ben Evans performing as George Michael.

5 MUSIC

Material Girl, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 16

Prepare for a journey through the scandals, the controversy and, of course, the music of one of the world’s most iconic figures. Told through the eyes of leading lady Jodie Jackson, audiences will hear stories and little known facts about Madonna as the show follows her career and music through her 35 years at the top.

Material Girl features all of the hits such as Like A Virgin, Papa Don’t Preach, Vogue, Crazy for You, Into The Groove and more.

