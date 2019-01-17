Five of the best things to do in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth for the rest of the month

From classy drama to musical film favourites, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 THEATRE

Skylight, Loft Theatre, Leamington, January 23 to February 2

Skylight, by David Hare, is a complex, thought-provoking, comical and remarkably timeless play about power, politics and passion. On a chilly night in East London, schoolteacher Kyra Hollis receives an unexpected visit, first from Edward Sergeant and then his father Tom Sergeant, Kyra’s one-time boss and long-time lover. After the painful, and unresolved, dissolution of Tom and Kyra’s relationship, the pair have pulled away from each other physically, emotionally, and ideologically, as Tom continues to focus on his business life and Kyra puts all her energy into teaching in an East End school. Expect bruising emotional truth and an exhilarating mixture of wit and anger as these two wounded, stubborn creatures rake over the ashes of their past.

Details: lofttheatrecompany.com

2 MUSIC

The Little Mix Experience, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 29

Paying tribute to one of the UK’s biggest girl bands, The Little Mix Experience is a non-stop concert of all their greatest hits. Fans are promised fantastic choreography, non-stop music and lot of fun, with the performers interacting with the audience.

Details: belgrade.co.uk

3 THEATRE

The Verdict, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, January 30 to February 2

Barry Reed’s smash hit legal thriller The Verdict is heading to Coventry this month. Ian Kelsey stars as washed-up alcoholic lawyer Frank Galvin, who is presented with one last chance to redeem himself when he is given an open-and-shut medical malpractice case that no one thinks he can win. Up against an unforgiving medical establishment and the might of the Catholic church, Galvin courageously refuses to accept an out-of-court settlement, smelling a cover-up and believing it is negligence that has condemned a young mother.

Details: www.belgrade.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Carducci Quartet, Pump Room, Leamington, January 25

An evening of striking music is in store, courtesy of the acclaimed quartet, which comprises two married couples. The programme starts with Mozart’s ‘Dissonance’ Quartet, to be followed by the leading American minimalist composer Philip Glass’s Quartet No 5, written in 1991, and Shostakovich’s Quartet No 2, which dates from 1944. Promoters Leamington Music believe it may be the first time the latter piece has been played in Leamington.

Details: leamingtonmusic.org

5 CINEMA

Musical Movies double bill, Court House, Jury Street, Warwick, January 26

The Big Picture Show teams up with The Court House Warwick to bring two family favourite films to the big screen in the magnificent ballroom. There is a matinee performance of Disney’s beloved animated musical The Hunchback of Notre Dame at 2pm, followed by an evening screening of song and dance spectacular The Greatest Showman at 7pm. Audiences are promised a truly cinematic experience with a large screen, HD picture and 5.1 surround sound. All ages are welcome, and refreshments will be available throughout the day, with a bar for the evening. Donations go to Helping Hands Community Project.

Details: eventbrite.co.uk