IN PICTURES: Big names and cult favourites who have played the Assembly in Leamington
From rock legends to soul stars and from hip-hop heroes to teen-pop pin-ups, the Assembly in Leamington has hosted them all.
Now, with news that the venue is closing, here's a look back at some of the most notable acts to have taken to the stage.
1. Beverley Knight
Beverley Knight has been one of Britain's foremost soul singers for the past three decades
2. De La Soul
De La Soul broke new boundaries in hip hop
3. John Cooper Clarke
The poet was a key figure on the punk scene and retains a devoted following
4. Craig Charles
The actor and broadcaster was a frequent visitor to the Assembly with his funk and soul nights
