More big names heading to Warwickshire music festival

Faithless, MK and Kelis have been added to the Coombe Weekender which heads to Warwickshire this summer.
Organisers of the two-day event have now revealed all of the acts who will play alongside acts including The Libertines, Tom Grennan, Circa Waves and Crystal Waters.
Faithless will headline The Big Top stage on the opening night and perform a DJ set.
The band are best known for songs including Insomnia, God Is a DJ and We Come 1.
Sunday will see R&B goddess Kelis added to the mainstage alongside MK.
Kelis is best known for hits including Trick Me and Milkshake.
MK has his roots firmly placed in house music. The American DJ/producer achieved number-ones on the US Billboard Hot Dance Music/Club Play chart in 1993 and 1994 with the songs Always and Love Changes.
The Coombe Weekender takes place in the grounds of Coombe Abbey and there will be a free shuttle bus running to key locations in the city throughout the day and night.
Coombe Abbey is near Junction 2 of the M6 at Coventry.
The weekender has been curated by events company Midlive Entertainment.
Offstage entertainment will include a food village, bars and day time activities for all ages.
The Coombe Weekender is on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.
Day tickets start at £29.50 and weekend at £70 before fees with family and VIP tickets also available.
For more details and to book, visit www.coombeweekender.com
The full line-up includes:
SATURDAY
Main Stage
The Libertines
Tom Grennan
Circa Waves
Reverend & The Makers
The Futureheads
Good Cop, Bad Cop
Local support:
Athens
Candid
:BLVFF
The Big Top
Faithless (DJ Set)
Crystal Waters
Local support:
Craig & Grant Gordon
Jamie Ward
Jake Edgar & Daniel Brooks & James Wheeler
SUNDAY
Main Stage
Kelis
Sigala
MK
Toploader
Craig Charles Funk & Soul
Fleur East
Loyal
Local support:
JD Free Radio
Matt Gannon
The Big Top
Crazy P Soundsystem
Joey Negro
Raver Tots (12-5)
Local support:
Ghost Town DJ’s
DJ Moments
Moonth & Hue
Mark Brogan / S-Deep / Braddah