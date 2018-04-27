Billy Ocean speaks about headlining 80 concert

Global music star Billy Ocean is preparing to unleash waves of nostalgia when he joins other 80s acts in the region this summer.

The Caribbean Queen singer is headlining the 80s Live concert at the Ricoh Arena’s Ericsson Indoor Arena in Coventry on Saturday, June 16, and will be joined by other artists from the era including Alexander O’Neal, Roland Gift from Fine Young Cannibals, Blow Monkeys and Five Star.

The 68-year-old’s arrival in Coventry follows on from this return to the UK touring scene last year after a seven year break.

When speaking about his upcoming appearance, Ocean revealed that he wants his music to do what it has always done – to act as a refuge for people when the going gets tough.

“From day one my performances have always been about providing people with some time where they can forget about all of the problems in their lives, and remind them to just have fun,” he said.

“I’m used to playing to crowds that just want to party, so I think so far, it’s been a job well done.

“The audiences I used to perform to in the 70s and 80s now have children, so it’s really important for me that I can show off my music to new generations – it’s heart-warming to see different generations in the crowd.”

Ocean will be performing a range of his classic hits at 80s Live - including 1986 UK number one When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going and iconic anthem Love Really Hurts Without You – through to songs from his 2016 album, Here You Are: The Best Of, which contains interpretations of songs that have inspired Ocean over the years.

He added: “It’s great that songs I released decades ago are still relevant to so many people and give them so much pleasure, but recognising artists and songs that played a key role in my success is something I have always wanted to do, and the time just felt right.

“I love performing Bob Marley’s No Woman No Cry, which is one of the artists who influenced my music – it’s one of those hits that really unites generations.”

As for any aspiring musicians out there, Ocean is urging them to resist the temptation to churn out new material.

“Today there seems to be more pressure on younger musicians to deliver results straight away, but you need time to develop and stick to music that you enjoy making,” Ocean added.

“I’ve always adopted the same approach of creating songs that resonate with people, and would encourage the next generation of musicians to do the same – any musical process needs to start with the contents of the song.”

Tickets for the 80s Live concert are still available, priced at £49 plus a booking fee, and can be purchased from www.eticketing.co.uk/ricoharena, at the Ricoh Arena ticket office or by calling 02476 786 411.