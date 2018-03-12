Rolling Stones announce Coventry date

The Rolling Stones have announced they are performing at the Ricoh Stadium in Coventry on June 2.

Tickets for these added dates go on general sale at 9am on Thursday March 15.

Part two of the No Filter tour, sponsored by Jeep®, marks a homecoming for Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood as they continue on from their sold out European trek in the autumn of 2017.

Mick Jaggersaid: “It’s great that we’ll be playing even more UK venues where we’ve never played before. Look out Southampton and Coventry, we’ll see you this summer.”

Keith Richards commented, “Bring it on, two more shows for our UK fans. Can’t wait!!”

The Stones - No Filter tour, produced by Concerts West/AEG Presents, kicks off in Dublin (Ireland) on May 17 and then heads for the UK – two shows at the London Stadium, Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Edinburgh, Cardiff, a third London show at Twickenham Stadium, plus Berlin, Marseille, Stuttgart, Prague & Warsaw.

For all information visit www.rollingstones.com

The Rolling Stones tour promoters AEG/Concerts West have confirmed that there will be no more shows on this tour.

The Rolling Stones urge fans to avoid secondary ticketing sellers and to only head for www.rollingstones.com where plenty of tickets will be available for purchase.

The Rolling Stones fan club presale begins 9am Tuesday Marc 13h. Fans already signed up to the mailing list will receive their pre-sale code before it goes on sale tomorrow morning.

In the UK, an American Express® presale will run from 9am on Tuesday 13 March to all American Express Cardmembers. For more info please visit axs.com/amexpresale. T&Cs apply

A limited number of VIP packages will be available for purchase. Package offerings can include a prestigious selection of tickets – including tickets in the ultra-exclusive No Filter Pit – limited-edition lithographs, custom VIP merchandise, and much more. Fans can also enjoy a variety of travel packages that will be available in all cities. For more information visit www.rollingstones.com