X Factor winners added to Coventry festival line up

The reigning winners of X Factor have been added to the Soundscape Weekender festival which heads to the Coventry next summer.

The 2017 winners Rak-Su will play at the festival, taking place at the Ricoh Arena, on Sunday, June 16.

The in-demand R&B group quickly became X Factor favourites last year by writing and performing their own original songs.

After forming just two years ago, they had three singles reach number one on the iTunes chart during their run in the TV contest.

Since winning the competition the band have scored a number-two hit in the UK charts with Dimelo, which saw them working with Wyclef Jean and Naughty Boy, and have recently unveiled their latest catchy number, I Want You To Freak.

The four-piece band also toured with Little Mix last summer and have worked with Canadian production duo Banx & Ranx.

Rak-Su are the penultimate act to be announced for day two of Soundscape Weekender which will be headlined with a 90-minute set from world-renowned DJ David Guetta, and also features Anne-Marie, Mabel, Clean Bandit and Years & Years.

Dan Nelmes, Director at Showtime Live, the promoters behind Soundscape Weekender said: ““Rak-Su have seen their popularity surge since winning last year’s X Factor and will bring a lively party atmosphere with them.

“They are currently working on some new music so we can’t wait to see what they have up their sleeves for the Ricoh Arena crowd next summer.

“We are really proud of the star-studded line-up we have assembled so far, which is at an affordable price compared to other music events out there.

“We still have one more massive act to announce for day two.

“Our attention will then turn to revealing eight more acts for day one of Soundscape Weekender which we are dedicating to the indie, rock and alternative genres – so keep your eyes peeled over the coming days for some major announcements.”

Tickets for Sunday 16 June cost from £49 per day with hospitality options also available and can be purchased via www.soundscapeweekender.co.uk or www.ricoharena.com.

Details about tickets for Saturday, June 15 will be announced at a later date.