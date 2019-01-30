Ten of the best things to do in and around Bedford in the next seven days

From mind-bending magic to indie heroes, there's plenty to enjoy...

1 MAGIC

Luke Jermay: Intuition, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 7

Intuition is a strange thing and Luke Jermay is even stranger. Building on his acclaimed debut show ‘Sixth Sense’, entertainer Luke Jermay is back with a new interactive stage show packed with remarkable demonstrations of intuition, telepathy and prediction.

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



2 THEATRE

Good Dog, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 5

Set during the early noughties, Good Dog tells the story of growing up in a multi-cultural community and the everyday injustices that drive people to take back control. The play is delicately observed and fearlessly told by writer Arinze Kene.

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



3 MUSIC

Tom Barford, White Horse, Bedford, February 4

Tenor saxophonist Tom Barford is the special guest at the weekly Monday Night Jazz session. Tom has slowly become recognised as one of the most exciting young players emerging on the scene, having recently released his Kenny Wheeler Prize debut album Bloomer and performed at venues including Ronnie Scott’s and the Royal Albert Hall.

Details: thewhitehorsebedford.co.uk



4 GARDENS

Snowdrop Festival, The Folly and The Knoll, High Street, Pavenham, February 3

They’re always a welcome sign that winter won’t last forever – and visitors can cherish snowdrops in these gardens these weekend.

Details: ngs.org.uk/snowdrops



5 MUSIC

Independent Venue Week, Bedford Esquires, January 31 to February 2

Esquires flies the flag for Bedford in this year’s Independent Venue Week. It begins with a gig by Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess (see entry 8) and a visit from BBC Radio 6 Music DJ Steve Lamacq on January 31. On February 2, Sheffield’s Sheafs come to the venue with their blistering riffs and instantly addictive hooks that hark back to the glory days of regional indie in their four-minute whirlwinds of guitar-led goodness. And on February 3, Estrons head to Esquires. The band are known for their off-kilter rhythms, angular guitar work and clashing atmospherics, mirroring the self-confessed love/hate relationship between singer Tali Källström and guitarist Rhodri Daniel.

Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk



6 COMEDY

Ladies of Laughter, Quarry Theatre, Bedford, February 1

Join Noreen Khan (BBC Asian Network) as she hosts a night of comedy with Sukh Ojla, Glenda Jaxon and Maureen Younger.

Details: quarrytheatre.org.uk



7 BALLET

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake, Milton Keynes Theatre, until February 2

Thrilling, audacious, witty and emotive, this Swan Lake captivated the world of ballet and is perhaps still best known for replacing the female corps-de-ballet with a menacing male ensemble.

Details: atgtickets.com/MiltonKeynes



8 MUSIC

The Alan Haughton Quartet, Bedford Golf Club, Great Denham, January 31

Celebrate 120 years of piano jazz with the Alan Haughton Quartet.

Details: call 01234 320022



9 MUSIC

Tim Burgess & The Anytime Minutes, Bedford Esquires, January 31

Author, DJ, champion tweeter, record label owner and cereal and coffee magnate, Tim Burgess is a music obsessive who has spent the past three decades as the frontman of one of the UK’s most popular and enduring bands, The Charlatans. Tim has also found the time to release three solo records. Tim will be playing with his band The Anytime Minutes with support from Average Sex – expect solo material, a few surprises and perhaps a song or two from his ‘other’ band. Plus Tim will be taking to the wheels of steel to DJ a little aftershow party get-together.

Details: bedfordesquires.co.uk



10 THEATRE

Bound, Stantonbury Theatre, January 31

Inspired by true accounts of modern slavery, and told through a dynamic fusion of dance, theatre, aerial acrobatics, music and projection, Justice In Motion presents a compelling and thought-provoking tale of dreams and broken promises, of hope, optimism and resilience in the face of harrowing circumstances.

Details: stantonburytheatre.co.uk