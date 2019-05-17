Dogs Trust annual fun day is coming to Leamington

Canine shenanigans aplenty are in store when Dogs Trust Kenilworth brings its annual fun day to a brand new venue in Leamington.

The charity will host the event on Sunday June 16 at Offchurch Bury from 11am to 4pm and dog owners, do lovers and dog supporters are all invited to join in the activities.

The event promises plenty of fun and games for everyone including the ever-popular Fun Dog Show with classes including Golden Oldie, Puppy Love and Best Rescue, so make sure your four-legged friends have their paws at the ready. All proceeds from the day will go towards the continued care of residents at the Rehoming Centre.

Other activities available include the Dog Activity Village, tombolas, the grand raffle, various stalls and refreshments and demonstrations taking place throughout the day.

The team would be grateful for any donations of wine bottles for the bottle games stall as well as preloved items for the nearly new stall.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth supporter relations officer, Helen Barlow, said: “Everything we do is for our rescue dogs and we hope you and your four-legged friends can join us on the day and show your support. We can promise you a really fun day out for all the family, with lots of activities available throughout the day. It’s a fantastic opportunity to meet local dog lovers and raise pounds for the hounds in our care as the proceeds from the day help us to care for dogs like two-year-old Crossbreed Tucker, currently staying at the Rehoming Centre.”

Tucker is a sensitive but playful lad who must live with another dog as a four-legged friend will help to boost his confidence, and he’d like his new owners to be around for most of the day. He could live with children over 12. Entry is £2.50 adults and 50p for children.