Here's a round-up of Christmas events in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

The festive season is nearly upon us and it's time to mark your diary with the dates of our traditional events in the district. Here is a round-up of the main events.

From November 17 to December 22

Warwick Victorian Evening, Thursday November 28, 5-9pm.

Leamington Autumn and Yuletide Markets

The Christmas markets in the Parade take place on the Parade every Sunday from November 17 to December 22 (excluding Remembrance Day). There is a road closure in place. To book a stall or for more information please contact Sketts markets - https://www.sketts.co.uk

Saturday November 16

The Whitnash Tree of Light will be switched on by the mayor, Cllr Robert Margrave, preceded at 5.15pm by a short dedication service at St Margaret's church.

Sunday November 17

Leamington Christmas Light switch-on, 1-6pm with the big switch-on at 5.15pm. Fair rides, markets stalls and live music in the Parade.

Sunday November 17

Leamington’s Tree of Light switch-on event takes place with music by the Royal Spa Brass band

The Tree will be switched on by the chairman of the Warwick District Council, Cllr George Illingworth, shortly after 4pm, followed by a performance of Christmas carols by the band and the Baptist Music Group, which spectators are invited to sing along with.

Thursday November 28

Warwick Victorian Evening, 5-9pm

Warwick District Council, Sketts and Touch FM will once again be organising one of the district most popular events - Warwick Victorian Evening, where the town's Christmas lights turned on. Over 70 stalls, including street food, local produce, crafts and chairties as well children rides and a music stage.

Thursday November 28

Launch of the Warwick Christmas Tree Festival at St Mary’s Church. This will take place during the Warwick Victorian Evening (see above) and will on display until Sunday December 8.

Friday November 29

High Street Kenilworth Christmas lights switch-on, 5-8pm. A traditional lights switch on with entertainment, food and drink at High Street in Kenilworth. Lights will be switched on at 6.30pm.

Sunday December 1

Warwick Road Kenilworth Christmas lights switch-on, 1-7pm. Attractions include a Christmas market with charity and craft stalls, children’s fairground and entertainment, as well as a selection of hot food and refreshments.

Sunday December 1

Leamington Lantern Parade. Meet at the Royal Pump Room Gardens at 4.15pm with your lanterns. There will be entertainment at the bandstand before the walk starts at about 5pm. The parade will finish with carols by the Trees of Light at the town hall.

Visit http://www.leamingtonlanternparade.co.uk

Sunday December 1

Whitnash Christmas lights switch-on at the Plough and Harrow pub, 4-7pm. The event includes live bands, dance performances, fairground rides and attractions along with a selection of stalls, and a guest appearance from Father Christmas!