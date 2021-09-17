Leamington dance company set to open festival for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Motionhouse

A Leamington dance-circus company has announced it will be opening the Birmingham 2022 Festival as part of the celebrations leading up to the city hosting the Commonwealth Games next summer.

From March 17-20, Motionhouse will transform Centenary Square in the city into the stage for its show Wondrous Stories to launch the six-month Birmingham 2022 Festival leading up to the games.

Motionhouse will be putting on seven performances of Wondrous Stories, which will be free for audiences to watch over the four days.

Motionhouse dancers with Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen.

The show is a celebration of the wondrous stories of ordinary people across the West Midlands region which includes elements such as a giant aerial spectacle and digital projections.

Kevin Finnan MBE, the founder and artistic director of Motionhouse, the choreographer and movement director for the London 2012 Paralympic Games and the director of Wondrous Stories said: “I'm absolutely delighted to be making Wondrous Stories.

"We travel the world with our touring productions and in recent years have made several large-scale events for major international celebrations.

"It's wonderful to now be creating this spectacular show right here in our home region, working with an extraordinary team of talented artists and performers to thrill audiences in Birmingham.”

Motionhouse has been putting on performances for hundreds of thousands of people and touring across the globe for more than 30 years.