University of Warwick named best university for quality of teaching in 2021 in The Sunday Times' guide

The University of Warwick's Main Campus in the autumn.

The University of Warwick has been named the University of the Year for Teaching Quality and as runner-up for University of the Year by the Sunday Times’ Good University Guide 2022.

The guide, which requires a subscription to read online, places Warwick as eighth in the UK overall, the best in the West Midlands, and cites the university’s success in the 2021 National Student Survey (NSS) and its response to the Covid-19 pandemic as key reasons for its achievements in this year’s awards.

It says: "Winner of our University of the Year for Teaching Quality award, Warwick has never been outside the top ten in our academic ranking and moves up two places this year.

"It landed our teaching prize, along with being runner-up for University of the Year, thanks to strong student endorsement of its Covid response, expressed through this year’s National Student Survey (NSS).”

This follows the Guardian University Guide 2022 placing Warwick sixth in the UK, a rise of two places, and Times Higher Education placing Warwick 78th in the world.

Warwick’s success in this year’s NSS saw the university ranked third in the Russell Group and 13th in the UK for Overall Satisfaction, while Warwick’s response to Covid-19 includes the work of researchers from the School of Life Sciences and the Mathematics Institute acting as members of the government’s SPI-M subcommittee - reporting to SAGE and playing a leading role in national response to the pandemic.

The University of Warwick community has also played a leading role in Coventry, Warwickshire and the West Midlands’ response to Covid-19.

Warwick Medical School students have worked on the front line in treating patients and have helped deliver the vaccine rollout, while Warwick scientists and engineers have produced PPE to support frontline care workers.

Commenting on the University of Warwick’s success in the Sunday Times’ guide, its vice chancellor Professor Stuart Croft, said: “This tremendous result is down to the tenacity, the integrity, and the sheer hard work of our entire Warwick community — in the face of unprecedented global disruption and difficulty.