World’s best male cyclists coming to Warwickshire

News
The superhero statues at the front of Murphy's Bar will have to be taken down by June 30.

Leamington pub owner concedes defeat in battle to display statues of heroes outside premises

News
Cyclists at the finish line in Leamington during last year's Women's Tour

Road closures for elite women's cycle race in Warwickshire next week announced

News
Review into Kenilworth Station project failings still not started more than two months on

News

Kenilworth Wardens and council to start talks over buying club's land for Castle Farm move

News

Call for volunteers to help at ‘big five’ free summer festivals in Leamington

News

Beer and cider festival taking place near Leamington this weekend

News
The Warwick Thai Festival. Photo provided by Warwick Rotary Club.

Two-day Warwick Thai festival heralded a huge success

News

Kenilworth gardens will open to public for charity

News

The OVO Energy Tour of Britain.

World’s best male cyclists coming to Warwickshire

News
Paul Holleran believes Matty Stenson, centre, will continue his prolific goalscoring form at Brakes.

Holleran has no doubt new signing Stenson can go on to bigger things

Non League
James Mace has committed to Leamington for the 2018/19 campaign.

Pre-season takes shape as Holleran turns focus to August

Non League
Leamington C&AC athlete Tony Foster in long jump action.

Foster preaches patience after his long road back to masters success

Sport

Shephard has fond memories of the day he got the better of Flintoff and Murali

Sport

Quickfire 65 from Calcott provides the platform for Spa’s winning draw

Sport

Williams aims to use Three Nations as a springboard to get to No 2

More Sport

‘What Bren taught me, you can’t learn from a book or a lifetime’

More Sport

Jess Gillam played saxophone in the concert

Review: Doctors note-perfect in Warwick Arts Centre concert

Music

The view overlooking the town of Sidmouth from Salcombe Hill with the magnificent Belmont and Victoria hotels in the centre of the picture looking out across Lyme Bay.

Travel: Victorian splendour in Sidmouth, a classic west country seaside resort

Travel

Train times are changing from Sunday: is your route affected?

Travel
Parents are being invited along to the roadshow. Photo supplied by Piccolo.

Parents in Warwick District invited to roadshow event

News

