Photos: Protesters campaign outside Tesco in Leamington's Parade over its price rises

Protesters campaigned outside Tesco in Leamington's Parade this afternoon (Wednesday) over its price rises.

As we reported last month, the town centre store has changed from being a Metro to an Express branch - and many shoppers have complained that this has led to a price hike.

Click on this link to read our story on this: Leamington shoppers unhappy with Tesco's price rises at its town centre store - due to its 'rebranding'One of the protesters, Peter Glanfield, said: "We were outside for about an hour and a half and received warm and generous support from many shoppers who stopped to tell us of their experiences having to pay more for their purchases at the store and thanked us for bringing attention to the new, high prices which they felt were unjustifiable.

"There were many senior citizens taking sizeable bags home on foot or to the bus stop outside.

"We were also encouraged by the support communicated to us be our MP Matt Western before the protest started.