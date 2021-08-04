Shoppers will hold a protest outside Tesco in Leamington's Parade after the store increased some of its prices due to a 'rebranding'
As we reported last month, the town centre store has changed from being a Metro to an Express branch - and many shoppers have complained that this has led to a price hike.
Click on this link to read our story on this: Leamington shoppers unhappy with Tesco's price rises at its town centre store - due to its 'rebranding'Some residents are holding a protest outside the store today (Wednesday) at 3.30pm.
One shopper said: "The prices are now being raised to levels well above the bigger Tesco between Leamington and Warwick. The elderly, those without personal transport and locals in the centre of town are now being seriously penalised."