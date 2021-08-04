Shoppers will hold a protest outside Tesco in Leamington's Parade after the store increased some of its prices due to a 'rebranding'

A protest has been planned outside Tesco in Leamington's Parade after the store increased some of its prices due to a 'rebranding'.

As we reported last month, the town centre store has changed from being a Metro to an Express branch - and many shoppers have complained that this has led to a price hike.

Some residents are holding a protest outside the store today (Wednesday) at 3.30pm.