Kineton High School: Students should be 'very proud of their well-deserved success' in GCSE results

William Beattie, Josh Perry, Megan Walden, Hannah Chadwick, Melissa Morley and Charlotte Palmer.

Kineton High School is celebrating the successes of students who got their GCSE results today (Thursday August 12).

A statement from the school says: "Kineton High School is incredibly proud of its Year 11 cohort. They should also be very proud of their well-deserved success.

"The turbulent two years meant they’ve not only had to cope with independent learning at home, but have also overcome uncertainty over the exam season and an intense period of in-class assessments.

Molly Hill

"Despite these challenges, the students have demonstrated amazing resilience and determination and the excellent results illustrate this.

"We are delighted that over half of the year group will be joining the sixth form in September and wish them all the very best in their next steps."

Notable individual results include:

James Kilpack, O’Shay Senior and Ben Abel

Melissa Morley who received 9 x Grade 9, 1 x Distinction*, 2 x Grade 8.

Cian Pyne who got 8 x Grade 9, 1 x Distinction*, 1 x Distinction, 1 x Grade 7.

Albert Townsend received 8 x Grade 9, 2 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 7.

Elena Walker was awarded 5 x Grade 9, 1 x Distinction*, 5 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7.

Esther Rea, Freya Cockerill and Hannah Chadwick

Hannah Scotland got 5 x Grade 9, 5 x Grade 8, 1 x Grade 7.

Joseph Perrott received 5 x Grade 9, 4 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 7

And Megan Walden who got 5 x Grade 9, 4 x Grade 8, 2 x Grade 7