Figures show a fall in hospital admissions for Covid in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth

Hospital admissions for Covid-19 are continuing to fall in the Warwick district.

NHS England data out today (Friday) show that South Warwickshire Trust, which looks after hospitals in the Warwick district, was caring for 10 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday (August 3). This is down from 20 on the same day the previous week.

And there have been no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the last two weeks (the figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Warwick district).

The figures also show that more than two-thirds of people in the district have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 88,262 people had received both jabs by August 5 (Thursday) – 69 per cent of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

But the number of coronavirus cases in Warwick have slightly increased by 79 in the last 24 hours. However, the district's figures remain below the national average - only a few weeks ago, Leamington had some of the highest Covid rates in the country.

A total of 11,115 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the Warwick district when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated today (August 6), up from 11,036 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Warwick now stands at 7,670 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 9,289.

The latest seven-day data on Covid cases only goes up to August 1 but it is showing an overall 39.7 per cent fall, compared to the previous seven days. There have been 292 cases in that latest time period - a drop of 192 compared to the previous seven days. This gives the district a case rate of 201.5 cases per 100,000 over seven days - the lowest rate in Warwickshire.

According to the seven-day data, there has been a slight increase (16.2 per cent) of cases in the nearby area of Southam, Stockton and Napton in the Stratford district.

They have seen 43 positive cases over the seven day period up to August 1 - an increase of six cases compared to the previous seven days.