A teenage girl was left in a critical condition after being struck by a vehicle near Harbury

A teenage girl was taken to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in a critical condition after being struck by a van near Harbury at around 5.25pm last night, October 31.

A stretch of Chesterton Road, near Harbury and Bishops Itchington, was closed during the incident - which saw two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Warwickshire and Northampton Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and at least ten police cars attend the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service told this newspaper: "On arrival, crews discovered a teenage girl who had suffered multiple serious injuries.

“She received specialist trauma care and advanced life support at the scene before being transported to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire in a critical condition.”

We await updates on the girl's condition.