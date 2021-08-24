A46 near Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth has now reopened after serious crash

Road closures remain in place on the A46 following a serious accident.

The A46 near Leek Wootton has now reopened, following a collision between a van and a lorry at around 5am this morning (Tuesday).

As we reported earlier, the road was closed after the serious crash, when van driver collided with a stationary lorry.

A police spokesperson said: "Thank you for everyone's patience while diversions were in place."