A crash involving two cars at Bubbenhall has caused traffic chaos for those driving into and out of Leamington this morning.

The incident took place at about 7.45am on the A445 Leamington Road between Spring Hill and Pitt Hill.

West Midlands Ambulance Service staff attended the incident assessed a woman in her 20s and man in his 30s .

Both were treated minor injuries and discharged at the scene.

Traffic officers are at the scene.