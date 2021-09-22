Air ambulance called to crash in Southam

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance and a team from West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to an incident in Leamington over the weekend. Photo by Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance

Emergency services have been called to a crash in Southam.

The incident happened in Banbury Road this afternoon (Wednesday September 22) and involved two vehicles.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance were also sent to the scene.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a two vehicle RTC on Banbury Road, Southam at 2.17pm.

"An ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance attended the scene. Crews are currently assessing two patients."

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: "Police were called to the A425 Warwick Road close to the junction with Banbury Road in Southam at 2.15pm following a report of a two vehicle collision.

"Officers attended along with the emergency services."