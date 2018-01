Kenilworth has experienced another incident of vehicle theft following similar reports last week.

The latest incident took place in Manor Road between 2pm on Tuesday January 2 and 2pm on Thursday January 4.

Thieves stole a black Ford Mondeo Titan vehicle.

The theft follows previous reports of other vehicles being stolen in the same week.

Anyone with any information about this theft should call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 255 of January 4.