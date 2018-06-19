Audi stolen from outside Kenilworth home after burglary

Burglars broke into a Kenilworth home last week and stole a red Audi A3 after finding the keys in the house.

During the night of Wednesday June 13 in Thursday June 14, offenders entered a home on Siddeley Avenue. Once inside the property the offenders carried out a search to find car keys to a the Audi that they then used to steal the vehicle.

A spokesman for neighbourhood watch group Kenilworth Watch said: "This latest event demonstrates the need for residents to remain vigilant at all times and take all appropriate measures to secure vehicles and keys while also deploying deterrents such as monitored intruder alarms and car immobilisation devices."

Anyone who witnesses the incident or has any other information should contact Warwickshire Police on 101.